Wasted vaccines may not be surprising, given challenges of storage

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require temperature and time limits in order to keep the product viable. An OSU pharmacist says human error shouldn't be unexpected.

Ohio’s vaccination rollout effort was dealt a blow this week with news that hundreds of doses were wasted before they reached people’s arms.

The Ohio Dept. of Health suspended SpecialtyRX after learning 890 Moderna doses were lost because of improper monitoring of the storage temperatures.

The provider, which is not a part of the federal Long-Term Care Pharmacy Partnership program was given 1,500 doses to vaccinate residents at several long-term care facilities, none of which are in central Ohio.

Then after administering the first doses, 890 were left. But those vaccines were later determined to not be viable.

“That infuriated me,” Gov. Mike DeWine said on Thursday. “It never should have happened. We have referred them to the pharmacy board. We obviously are not going to ship them any additional doses.

ODH halted all future shipments to SpecialtyRX, and the Ohio Board of Pharmacy is now investigating.

A board spokesman could not provide further details on the investigation right now. Records would only become public if SpecialtyRX is eventually cited.

There are no previous board actions against Specialty RX, but the spokesman noted there are other pending investigations related to vaccine distribution that are unrelated to SpecialtyRX.

10TV made several attempts to reach out to SpecialtyRX on both Wednesday and Thursday, via several phone calls, emails and social media messages. None were returned. Some emails also bounced back with notes they were undeliverable.

“It’s frustrating and disheartening, and it’s sad, but I’m hopeful that everyone learns from it and what went wrong and then every vaccine provider in the state, in the country, can hopefully learn what went wrong and why so that way we can all be better because of it,” said Dr. Steven Loborec, assistant director in the Department of Pharmacy at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Dr. Loborec oversees the vaccine distribution for OSU, including the public site at The Jerome Schottenstein Center.

He says, given the complicated nature of the storage and handling of two different vaccines, running into some challenges along the way should be expected.

“When something is brand-new, when something is highly complicated, anything like that in life that falls into that category, as human beings, we are subject to error, and errors are going to happen, not because people are bad people, not because they’re not working hard, not because they’re not trying,” he said.

Dr. Loborec also offered a breakdown of the pathway for vaccine distributions.

Pfizer vaccine:

Step 1.) The vaccine is transported at an ultra-low freezing temperature

Step 2.) It can be stored in an ultra-low freezer or dry ice shipping container, with rotating dry ice

Step 3.) Thaw vaccine in refrigerator, storing for no more than 120 hours, or at room temperature

Step 4.) Once at room temperature, store undiluted vaccine no more than two hours

Step 5.) Dilute with sodium chloride within that two-hour window

Step 6.) After dilution, the vaccine must be used within six hours

Moderna vaccine:

Step 1.) The vaccine must be transported at a standard frozen temperature

Step 2.) Store in a regular freezer

Step 3.) Thaw in a refrigerator or at room temperature

Step 4.) Once at room temperature, the vaccine is stable for 12 hours

Step 5.) Once the vial is punctured, the vaccine must be used within six hours

“Generally most errors are the cause of systems,” Dr. Loborec said. “Maybe there was a poor communication, or maybe there was not a great way to accomplish something, you didn’t have the right tool that you needed. And so, when you really identify the source of errors as the system or a process problem and take away from a human and individual problem, it allows you to be more productive and to identify what could go wrong, what maybe did go wrong in other places, identify that root cause, and implement solutions to be proactive moving forward.”

10TV requested information from ODH on how SpecialtyRX was selected to be a provider.

Officials say the company completed the enrollment application and required agreement followed by all providers.

SpecialtyRX was selected to assist in providing vaccines to residents and staff at long-term care facilities that were not successfully enrolled in the federal pharmacy program.