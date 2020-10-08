Washington Court House City Schools administrative staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Staff will be working remotely for the week. Students are scheduled to start back on August 24.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — A member of the administrative staff at Washington Court House City Schools has tested positive for COVID-19, according to district superintendent Tom Bailey.

Bailey told 10TV teachers were scheduled to start in person on Monday without students.

Bailey said he made the decision to have the staff work remotely for the week.

Students are scheduled to start back August 24 and school will be held in person every day according to the district's restart plan.

Families have the option of enrolling students in remote learning for the fall.

The deadline to enroll is August 17 and more information about enrollment can be found here.

"We are working hard to make sure that we are doing everything to keep staff and students safe and healthy. All decisions will continue to be made for the welfare of our school community.," Bailey said.