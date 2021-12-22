Am I protected with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine? Here's what an OhioHealth doctor says.

Dr. Joe Gastaldo from our team of infectious disease experts answers viewer questions about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As we are learning more about the omicron variant of COVID-19, those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are wondering if they are protected.

Viewers have emailed 10TV questions and we have taken them to a member of our team of infectious disease experts.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending Pfizer and Moderna over Johnson & Johnson's vaccine. If you got J&J you likely want to know -- what happens now?

Janice Powell and Vicki Kirk both wrote to 10TV asking if they were protected with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Powell's case, she received it as her initial vaccine and then a booster.

“Giving somebody a vaccine is better than not getting a vaccine,” said Dr. Joe Gastaldo from OhioHealth.

Dr. Gastaldo said if you received the J&J vaccine as your initial vaccine, you should get a booster shot at least two months later. He recommends to his patients who got the J&J shot first to get a booster with a messenger RNA vaccine, meaning the Moderna or Pfizer-produced vaccines.



Regardless of what type of booster you receive, he said studies have shown you will reduce your risk of severe infection.

But Kirk asks -- if you got two doses of J&J do you need a third of another type?

Dr. Gastaldo said the answer is no.

“For those who have received J&J they have received a booster shot, there are no further recommendations at this time for them to receive another vaccine,” he said.

Dr. Gastaldo wants to emphasize the phrase – “at this time.”