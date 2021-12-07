Women’s health and the COVID-19 vaccine: CDC and local health experts reassure they are safe

CDC: No, being near someone who received a COVID-19 vaccine cannot affect a woman’s menstrual cycle.

Medical experts are reassuring women that COVID-19 vaccines are safe. This, amid a new false claim going around social media

The question: can being near someone who received a COVID-19 vaccine affect my menstrual cycle?

The answer, according to the CDC, is no.

According to the CDC’s website: “Many things can affect your cycle including stress, changes in schedule, problems with sleep and changes in diet or exercise.”

“When you get vaccinated the injection teaches your cells at the injection site to make the spike protein and what you’re injected with and the spike protein that’s produced, is degraded within hours and you do not shed the spike protein from one person to another,” said Dr. Joe Gastaldo from OhioHealth. “That is pure fiction and there is no scientific validity to that whatsoever.”

The CDC also says there is currently no evidence that any vaccines cause fertility problems.

“There’s a lot of misinformation out there,” said Dr. Gastaldo. “In the setting of women’s health significantly there’s a lot of misinformation about the vaccine.”

Later this month on July 28, OhioHealth is hosting on its account a Facebook live with a team of OB/GYN doctors to answer your questions about some of the false information that is out there.

Dr. Gastaldo says the need to get the facts out there is urgent- as vaccines are needed now more than ever as the virus continues to mutate and become stronger.