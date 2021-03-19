With expanding eligibility, can Ohio's COVID-19 vaccine supply keep up with demand?

Starting Friday, Ohioans with certain medical conditions and those 40 and older are eligible to get a vaccine. By March 29, everyone 16 and older is eligible.

In just weeks, all Ohioans 16 and older will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but will there be enough?

On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced he expects by the end of March Ohio will receive about 500,000 doses per week.

10TV asked the state's top doctor if he thinks supply will keep up with demand.

"We're moving from a time when we had very limited supply of a vital resource and people had to wait. Now, we're moving into a time where there is a growing supply and everyone will have access, but I want people to understand, they may still have to wait," said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Department of Health's Chief Medical Officer.

The Ohio Department of Health provides a tool online for people to check their vaccine eligibility and book an appointment. To see if you can get the vaccine, click here.

Some places will allow you to schedule an appointment before you are eligible, but others will not. As of now, most places will not allow you to book an appointment too far in advance.

"Will everyone who is eligible be able to get the vaccine during that first week that they're eligible? No," said Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts.

Roberts offered advice for those trying to schedule an appointment.

"If you're one of those individuals that want to get vaccinated, you can rush and try at 8 a.m. or you can wait later in the day around noon or 1 o'clock when things slow down," she said.

Many people are asking if they will be able to choose their vaccine. While some providers are getting more than one brand, typically there isn't equal supply. It will depend on the specific provider and their supply if you have a choice.