When and where can my child get vaccinated in central Ohio?

As 12 to 15-year-olds get the OK to get the Pfizer shot, Columbus Public Health said the process should be simple for those that want their kids vaccinated.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — According to Columbus Public Health, area doctors are seeing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases among teens.

Now that 12 to 15-year-olds are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, where and how soon can you take them to get your shot?

Dr. Mysheika Roberts from Columbus Public Health said the process should not be as complicated as it might have been for adults when eligibility opened up for other age groups months ago.

“We’re ready. We’re ready to go,” she said.

“For those children, they are obviously minors so they will need an adult with them or we will need to get parental permission to vaccinated them.”

That parental permission should be a signed letter if your child shows up to a site alone.

“Starting [Thursday] morning, all vaccine providers in the state of Ohio should be able to offer the vaccine,” Dr. Roberts said.

“You can go to the celeste center on 17th Street and get it you can also come to Columbus Public Health and get vaccinated.”

Dr. Roberts said all hospital systems and pharmacies in the area will be ready too.

One of the larger providers, Walgreens said they are “ready to vaccinate this newly eligible population safely, equitably and as quickly as possible.”

Kroger also said they will be ready to administer them right away in the same ways they have been able to offer them to adults.

According to Columbus Public Health, most if not all of these vaccine clinics offer walkups.

For those concerned about their kids’ possible reaction to the shot, Dr. Roberts advises to try and schedule it right before a weekend or when they’re out of school with plenty of time before other vaccines they’ll need for the upcoming school year.

“Vaccinating our pediatric or our children is an important step in getting to the other side of this pandemic,” Dr. Roberts said.

10TV reached out to several school districts in the area on their plans for vaccine eligibility and younger teens.

The consensus is there are no set plans as of now, but they are talking to their healthcare partners to find out what the best options are for them moving forward.