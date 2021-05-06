Wedding planners say some couples ask guests if they received COVID-19 vaccines

Some couples are encouraging vaccinations, but not requiring a shot to attend the event, according to a planner.

DENVER — As more people get vaccinated, events in Colorado are picking up again – event planners and hosts are tackling something they have never had to before: finding out their guests' vaccination status.

"We went from our busiest season to three weddings that we designed and executed," said Brynn Swanson, founder of First Look Events Planning.

Swanson is an event planner based in Denver who's thrilled to see business picking back up after a challenging year. Her company mainly helps clients plan weddings as couples are finally walking down the aisle after COVID-19 postponed their big day for an entire year.

"We see daily steps in the right direction where we can get back to business as normal," she said.

More weddings are happening in Colorado, but with new safeguards. To host a wedding without masks, Swanson said some couples are asking guests if they have been vaccinated for COVID-19. They are encouraging people to get a shot, but not requiring it to attend, she said.

"We have had a few requests to make sure all of the vendors are vaccinated," according to Swanson.

It is a conversation Kaitlin Amanatullah, founder of Kaitlin Shea Weddings, is also having with brides and grooms. She said some couples are adding inserts into invitations to request that guests get the vaccine.

"The majority of people are at least saying, 'Hey, it would be lovely if you were vaccinated for the wedding,'" said Amanatullah.

There is a good chance not everyone who shows up will be protected against the virus, including kids. 9Health expert Dr. Payal Kohli explained there are ways to keep unvaccinated people safe. She said hosts should mix the vaccinated and unvaccinated people in the right way to keep unvaccinated people protected.

"If you separate all of the unvaccinated people into one table, one sick person at that table who is asymptomatic, but infected could make all of them sick at the same time," she said.