'Vax and Relax' in the Short North aims to get people vaccinated while offering perks at restaurants

Getting your COVID-19 vaccine is coming with perks these days as Ohio tries to up its vaccination rate.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Restaurants in the Short North are offering special perks for those getting their COVID-19 vaccine.

Stonewall Columbus teamed up with Columbus Public Health and the Short North Alliance to host "Vax and Relax."

On Friday, May 21, anyone can stop by Stonewall Columbus located at 1060 N. High St. and get the Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson vaccine. You can then take your vaccination card to six participating restaurants giving out specials to those who roll up their sleeves.

Here are the businesses taking part:

DENMARK - Free "Welcome Punch" cocktail (only on May 21)

Hubbard Grille - Free order of fan-favorite brussels sprouts

Marcella's - Enjoy one of their famous meatballs on the house

Mikey's Late Night Slice - Free slice of pizza at either location

Short North Goody Boy - Free order of waffle fries

The Pearl - Slice of pie of your choosing

The event will also take place on June 17 and June 18 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.