Vax-2-School registration opens: Ohioans ages 12-25 can win up to $100,000 scholarships

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans who are between the ages of 12-25 who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination can now enter to win up to a $100,000 scholarship through the state's Vax-2-School program.

Governor Mike DeWine announced the program as part of a statewide effort to get more people vaccinated last month. The prize pool was increased to $2 million on Oct. 1.

The state will be giving away 150 $10,000 scholarships and five $100,000 scholarships.

The scholarships can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical/trade school, or career program of the winner’s choice

Eligible Ohioans can enter using the online portal or by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). The state says entering by the online portal is quicker and the odds of winning are the same as entering by calling.

Those who previously entered, but did not win, Ohio's Vax-A-Million scholarships drawings are eligible but they must enter the new program as entries did not carry over.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, a portion of its Coronavirus Relief Funds are being used for this incentive program.

A deadline to enter and drawing dates have not yet been announced.

During the announcement for the program, DeWine said getting Ohioans who are 12 and older vaccinated is crucial in keeping kids in the classroom.

“Keeping our children in school, in person, is a top priority for this state. It is a top priority for parents. It is a top priority for our schools, for our teachers, for our administrators,” DeWine said.