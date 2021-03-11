Vax-2-School initiative expands to include children ages 5-11

Children in the state between 5 to 11-years-old can now enter the Vax-2-School lottery.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new age group of children is now eligible to enter Ohio's campaign to get more young people vaccinated.

Children in the state between 5 to 11-years-old can now enter the Vax-2-School lottery.

The additional age group comes after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention gave the OK for children in that age group to receive the kid-sized version of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

In order to enter the lottery, those between the ages of 5 to 25 must have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Vax-2-School program will award 150 scholarships worth $10,000 each and five $100,000 scholarships to an Ohio college or university for career or technical education.

The drawings for the daily prizes will be conducted on Nov. 22 and 29. The drawing for the grand prizes will be on Dec. 2.

Ohioans have until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 21 to register in order to be eligible for all drawings. In order to be eligible for the second drawing and grand prize, Ohioans must be registered by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 28. Ohioans need to have registered by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 1 in order to be eligible for the grand prize drawing.