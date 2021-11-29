6 central Ohioans win $10,000 scholarships in third round of state’s Vax-2-School program

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state has announced 30 more winners in the state’s Vax-2-School initiative to get younger Ohioans vaccinated against COVID-19.
A total of six people from central Ohio won on Wednesday, bringing the area's total number of winners to 21.
Wednesday's winners
- Kylie Beverick, Sandusky
- Eleanor Bohlen, Morrow
- Finn Braam, Columbus
- Taylor Demastus, Columbia Station
- Rachel Doyle, Chardon
- Cassandra Durham, Maumee
- Courtney Fox, Bellevue
- Lilian Frederick, Put-In-Bay
- Anthony Harker, Niles
- Hailey Hunter, St. Marys
- Andrew Keck, Hamilton
- Jessica Lee, Seven Hills
- Joseph Mautz, Castalia
- Brooke McFeely, Eastlake
- Michael Messer, Jr., Brunswick
- Eli Morse, Dublin
- William Northup, Novelty
- Zane Orley, Medina
- Bailey Price, Toledo
- Allison Pruss, Toledo
- Bren Puchta, Columbus
- Jaxon Pullins, Etna
- Cody Ratermann, Clayton
- Thomas Ratliff, Liberty Township
- Berkeley Rybak, Solon
- Koltyn Scarantine, Columbus
- Katelyn Schreiner, Dayton
- Eliott Trinh, Powell
- Joshua Yeager, Minster
- Logan Zelch, Chagrin Falls
The Vax-2-School program is awarding 150 scholarships worth $10,000 each and five $100,000 scholarships to an Ohio college or university for career or technical education.
Every day this week, the state will announce 30 people between the ages 5-25 who won a $10,000 scholarship.
To be eligible for the program, participants must have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before registering.
The five $100,000 scholarships will be announced Friday evening just before 7:29 p.m. during the Ohio Lottery Broadcast.
Registration for the $10,000 scholarships has passed, but people can still register for the $100,000 scholarships. The deadline to sign up for the larger scholarships ends Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m.
Monday's winners:
- Midori Ayres, Fremont
- Frank Brown, Toledo
- Drake Bryan, Novelty
- Madison Cooke, Maineville
- Paige Delmore, Seven Hills
- Lola DeWitte, Perrysburg
- Lucinda Freund, Wadsworth
- Grant Fry, Doylestown
- Alice Jonas, Worthington
- Livia Kish, Akron
- Renee Kizlik, Eastlake
- Lydia Krausz, New Albany
- Lessah Lemaster, Enon
- Benjamin Lichman, Rocky River
- Andrea Ligon, Shaker Heights
- Mitchell Link, Jamestown
- Alena McCain, West Chester
- Spencer Meier, Cincinnati
- Claire Miller, Cincinnati
- Rachel Mohr, Dublin
- Martin Philip, West Chester
- Victoria Rahija, Mentor
- Donovan Simpson, Columbus
- Madeline Sines, Milford Center
- Sydney Stacho, Medina
- Emily Studer, Aurora
- Spencer Sullivan, Ostrander
- Alex Vargo, Rossford
- Katrina Whitmore, West Chester
- Makenna Wolf, Fremont
Tuesday’s winners:
- Paul Augenstein, Canal Winchester
- Bryce Bennett, Washington Court House
- Stephen Berent, Beavercreek
- Jacob Cameron, Plain City
- Jennifer Cole, Scio
- Haylee Dixon, Bowling Green
- Bentley Hall, Avon Lake
- Paxton Heflin, Columbus
- Zoe Helmick, Englewood
- Rilyn Hernandez, Lorain
- Noah Holman, Columbus
- Christina Kinkelaar, Westlake
- Madhav Khanal, Stow
- Haylie Knab, Harrison
- Erin Kulhanek, Chillicothe
- Jonathan Lewis, Troy
- Jenna Lutz, Toledo
- Henry Marshall, Wyoming
- Cooper McRitchie, Northfield
- Nishaan Meet, Kirtland
- Colsen Oyer, Jackson
- Emilia Patterson, Wadsworth
- Benjamin Payne, North Royalton
- Markalen Rogers, Columbus
- Mihalis Sarakinakis, Westerville
- Kylie Schlanger, Beachwood
- Emily Schneider, Newark
- Meadow Stiles, Toledo
- Joshua Thomas, Westlake
- Cheryl Weaver, Fostoria
You can sign up and find out more information about the program here.