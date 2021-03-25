The dos and don'ts of booking your COVID-19 vaccine appointment

On March 29, anyone 16 and older will be eligible to get vaccinated in Ohio.

As more and more Ohioans become eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, finding an appointment may be a challenge.

On March 29, anyone 16 and older will be eligible to get vaccinated in Ohio. So, what are the rules for booking an appointment?

A spokesperson from the Ohio Department of Health gave 10TV these tips:

We expect that Ohioans answer eligibility questions accurately when seeking to book an appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. The state’s website will add booking eligibility for all Ohioans age 16 and older on Monday, March 29.

Many providers are vaccinating eligible individuals if they meet current eligibility criteria at the time of their appointment. However, if you are concerned about signing up for an appointment early, contact the provider directly.

Appointments are added by providers at different times of the day and day of the week. Check back regularly for the latest appointment availability.

Providers who list availability directly within gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov will not appear in search results if there are no appointments available - continue to check back regularly for the latest availability.

Governor Mike DeWine has said if providers are unable to fill appointments, they can schedule those 16 and older early. On Monday, DeWine also weighed in on if it's OK to travel to another Ohio county to get your vaccine.

"I wish it was closer to home, but I don't blame them for going to where they can get it because getting it quick is the right thing to do," he said.

CVS gave a statement to 10TV about vaccine scheduling:

“Federal and state authorities are developing guidelines and processes to coordinate the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to prioritized and eligible populations. As part of our online scheduling process, individuals must affirm that they meet the eligibility requirements in the state they want to be vaccinated in before an appointment can be booked. We reserve the right to cancel a vaccination appointment if it is determined that an individual does not meet any of the state eligibility requirements to be vaccinated in a pharmacy.”

A spokesperson for Giant Eagle also provided insight into the appointment booking process: