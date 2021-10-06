'Stay tuned': DeWine says more vaccine incentives are in the works as Vax-a-Million lottery nears end

He said these additional incentives include elements the private sector has been working on.

"Stay tuned.”

That was the tease from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday morning when asked if the state would be offering any additional COVID vaccine incentives once the Vax-a-Million lottery ends in two weeks.

“As far as additional prizes, we are working on that – actually working on it this morning," Gov. DeWine said. "Not quite ready to announce anything.”

He said these additional incentives include elements the private sector has been working on.

"We hope to announce those in the next few days," Gov. DeWine added. "We’re looking forward to that. There’s still ample reason for people to get their shot.”

So what could it possibly be this time?

“We hope to announce some additional prizes and different additional things that the private sector and businesses are going to be donating," he added.

DeWine did not offer any extra details on what to expect. So, as he said, we'll just have to stay tuned.

Until then, you still have two chances to win one of the remaining Vax-a-Million prizes. To be eligible, all you need to do is get at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and enter here. If you've already entered the contest, there's no need to enter again because your single entry is valid for the two remaining drawings. The next Vax-a-Million winners will be revealed at 7:29 p.m. on the following Wednesday nights:

June 16 (deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 13)

June 23 (deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 20)

Ohioans 18 and older are eligible to win $1 million. Those 12-17 can win a full-ride college scholarship.