Columbus' pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site will be at St. John Arena

Governor Mike DeWine announced the locations for Ohio's state-sponsored Columbus and Cincinnati pop-up mass vaccination sites that will open next week.

The Columbus site will be at St. John Arena and open on March 18.

The governor's office said both clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine to those who are eligible under the state's vaccination plan.

The 50,000 total vaccine doses available at these clinics are being reallocated from Ohio's unused long-term care vaccine supply that was initially required by the federal government.

The Columbus clinic will have the capacity to give up to 12,500 first and second doses, according to the governor's office.

Those who receive their first dose at the pop-up sites will be guaranteed their second dose at the same site approximately three weeks later.

Details on how to register for an appointment at these sites will be available in the coming days.

These pop-up clinics are in addition to 15 permanent sites announced last week.

Below are the site locations and clinic dates:

Columbus

St. John Arena

410 Woody Hayes Drive

First dose clinic dates: March 18, 19, 20, 21 - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Second dose clinic dates: April 8, 9, 10, 11 - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cincinnati

Cintas Center

1624 Herald Avenue

First dose clinic dates: March 18, 19, 20 - 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.