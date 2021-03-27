Some nursing facilities say they shouldn’t be on the Governor’s list of those not vaccinating residents

One facility says it never received a survey sent by the Office of the Aging and one facility says it vaccinated residents in January.

Dozens of nursing homes and long-term care facilities are being called out by the Governor and the Ohio Department of Aging.

The department released a list of facilities that they say either have not opted in to the state's vaccine program or have not confirmed how they're administering vaccines. Two facilities say they shouldn’t be on the list.

The Cottage at Wexner Heritage Village in Columbus vaccinated 90% of its residents on January 7th.

“It was of course offered to everyone,” said Chris Christian, President and CEO, “for our organization to be on the list we knew clearly there was an error and something they got mixed up somewhere some wires were crossed.”

And they weren't alone; Claremont Retirement Village says they didn’t receive a phone call or email.

“Our nurse practitioner called me and said ‘did you know you're on the list of people who have not gotten COVID vaccines for your residents?’ and I said ‘We were the first!” said Deb Iacoboni, Administrator.

Iacoboni says their residents were also vaccinated in January.

Regency Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation is also on the list, but it appears to have closed. The Office of the Aging has 52 nursing homes and 155 assisted living facilities on the list and it was compiled through a survey. If a facility did not respond, they were automatically put on the list.

“I never got the survey,” said Iacoboni.

“I filled out the survey this morning as soon as I saw our name was on there,” said Kim Fullerton, Administrator, Wexner Heritage Village.

The facilities want off the list; 10TV reached out to the Department of Aging, they said in an email:

"We are working to get the number of non-respondents down to zero for the ongoing clinics and vaccine counts and hope to have an update next week."

But both facilities said a mix-up is understandable.

“It’s just such a massive, massive undertaking,” said Iacoboni.

But it's something these facilities want to be resolved soon.