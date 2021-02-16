Snowstorm delaying COVID-19 vaccine shipments to Ohio

While Gov. DeWine announced the delay in shipments, he also said the state's online portal for COVID-19 vaccines is still weeks away from being complete.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine on Tuesday said the snowstorm that hit the state Monday created a delay of vaccine shipments to the state.

DeWine said both Moderna and Pfizer said they expect one to two-day delays.

“Due to severe weather across Ohio and the country, vaccine shipments coming to providers directly from Pfizer and Moderna could be delayed by 1-2 days. Smaller shipments from the RSS Warehouse are being delivered on a 2-hour delay,” DeWine said.

It’s not clear what kind of problems this will cause for those eligible for vaccinations now.

Hospitals and health clinics in Toledo, Dayton and Columbus and several other counties canceled their COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Tuesday and were rescheduling the shots.

Also, Gov. DeWine announced the state is still a few weeks away from launching its online portal to allow people to find a vaccine provider within 20 miles of their zip code.

Gov. DeWine said that Ohio's centralized scheduling website has been created, and the Ohio Department of Health is now working with vaccine providers to enroll them in the system.

The website will serve as a singular location for Ohioans to confirm that they are eligible to be vaccinated, identify nearby providers and schedule their vaccine appointment.

Ohio and approximately 40 other states chose not to use the centralized system that the federal government intended to develop.

Instead, Ohio chose to build its own centralized scheduling system. Despite the significant build time and configuration, the system was built within Ohio's intended timeframe.

ODH will work directly with vaccine providers to integrate their current systems into the statewide system and assist them in working through current waitlists to potentially integrate these commitments into the centralized system.

Providers will be expected to use this system as Ohio looks to the future, and guidance will be provided in the near future regarding deadlines.

"Once most participating providers have signed up, the next phase will be to make the site live to those seeking to be vaccinated," Gov. DeWine said. "Our goal is for Ohioans to have a positive customer experience when we launch the site to make appointments."