9 central Ohioans win $10,000 scholarships in second round of state’s Vax-2-School program

The state is awarding a total of $2 million dollars in scholarships to 150 Ohioans between ages 5-25 for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state has announced 30 more winners in the state’s Vax-2-School initiative to get younger Ohioans vaccinated against COVID-19.

A total of nine people from central Ohio won on Tuesday, bringing the area's total number of winners to 15.

Tuesday’s winners:

Paul Augenstein, Canal Winchester

Bryce Bennett, Washington Court House

Stephen Berent, Beavercreek

Jacob Cameron, Plain City

Jennifer Cole, Scio

Haylee Dixon, Bowling Green

Bentley Hall, Avon Lake

Paxton Heflin, Columbus

Zoe Helmick, Englewood

Rilyn Hernandez, Lorain

Noah Holman, Columbus

Christina Kinkelaar, Westlake

Madhav Khanal, Stow

Haylie Knab, Harrison

Erin Kulhanek, Chillicothe

Jonathan Lewis, Troy

Jenna Lutz, Toledo

Henry Marshall, Wyoming

Cooper McRitchie, Northfield

Nishaan Meet, Kirtland

Colsen Oyer, Jackson

Emilia Patterson, Wadsworth

Benjamin Payne, North Royalton

Markalen Rogers, Columbus

Mihalis Sarakinakis, Westerville

Kylie Schlanger, Beachwood

Emily Schneider, Newark

Meadow Stiles, Toledo

Joshua Thomas, Westlake

Cheryl Weaver, Fostoria

The Vax-2-School program is awarding 150 scholarships worth $10,000 each and five $100,000 scholarships to an Ohio college or university for career or technical education.

Every day this week, the state will announce 30 people between the ages 5-25 who won a $10,000 scholarship.

To be eligible for the program, participants must have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before registering.

The five $100,000 scholarships will be announced Friday evening just before 7:29 p.m. during the Ohio Lottery Broadcast.

Registration for the $10,000 scholarships has passed, but people can still register for the $100,000 scholarships. The deadline to sign up for the larger scholarships ends Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m.

Monday's winners:

Midori Ayres, Fremont

Frank Brown, Toledo

Drake Bryan, Novelty

Madison Cooke, Maineville

Paige Delmore, Seven Hills

Lola DeWitte, Perrysburg

Lucinda Freund, Wadsworth

Grant Fry, Doylestown

Alice Jonas, Worthington

Livia Kish, Akron

Renee Kizlik, Eastlake

Lydia Krausz, New Albany

Lessah Lemaster, Enon

Benjamin Lichman, Rocky River

Andrea Ligon, Shaker Heights

Mitchell Link, Jamestown

Alena McCain, West Chester

Spencer Meier, Cincinnati

Claire Miller, Cincinnati

Rachel Mohr, Dublin

Martin Philip, West Chester

Victoria Rahija, Mentor

Donovan Simpson, Columbus

Madeline Sines, Milford Center

Sydney Stacho, Medina

Emily Studer, Aurora

Spencer Sullivan, Ostrander

Alex Vargo, Rossford

Katrina Whitmore, West Chester

Makenna Wolf, Fremont