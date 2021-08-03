‘Safest environment’: Ohio Hospital Association issues recommendation for hospitals to mandate COVID vaccine

According to an OHA policy statement released Monday, “OHA recommends hospitals independently adopt policies requiring COVID-19 vaccination for employees and staff.”

Early in July the first hospital system in central Ohio announced it would require its employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

After announcing the decision, leaders at Mount Carmel said it was a decision they did not take lightly.

Nearly one month later, no other central Ohio hospital system has updated its COVID-19 vaccine policy for employees.

However Monday, the Ohio Hospital Association released a new policy statement, recommending hospitals “independently adopt policies requiring COVID-19 vaccination for employees and staff.”

“We want to be mindful of any potential surges that could then be impactful on delivering health care in our community,” said John Palmer, director of Media and Public Relations.

Palmer said hospitals have been exploring this and how to implement requirements. OHA is hoping to provide guidance.

“The science and the safety behind the vaccines are very encouraging and Ohio hospitals have engaged in education campaigns—both internal and external—demonstrating the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines,” said OHA President and CEO Mike Abrams in a news release. “Hospital employee and staff vaccination against COVID-19 will help ensure the long-term ability of our health care system to respond to the pandemic and the continuation of vital health care services.”