Proving your vaccination status without a card

One company is making it more convenient to carry around your credentials.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Proof of vaccination status is now required at more venues across the city. If you left your card at home, there are other ways to prove you are vaccinated.

PromoWest Productions operates Express Live, A&R Music Bar, The Basement, and Newport Music Hall. The live venue group has a vaccine or negative COVID-19 test requirement in place.

“Initially, when we first started the requirements, it was it was a little bit of a bumpy road but now that we've had gosh almost two and a half months or so under our belts full of shows people pretty much know that know the deal now,” said Marissa McClellan, the marketing director for AEG Presents/PromoWest Productions. “It's kind of becoming second nature just as you would show your ID to drink it a show now you just have to kind of show another thing to get into the venue.”

McClellan says there has been only an occasional issue at the door with the new rule in place, mainly forgetting to take a test or leaving the card at home. The venues do accept other forms of proof.

“We take a picture of your vaccination card on your phone, the actual vaccination card, any kind of app really that has come out,” said McClellan. “I know it kind of depends on what state you're from, like New York for example, has I think a passport type of scenario. Apple Wallet, if you have a copy of it in your wallet… the last dose of the vaccine and your ID, as long as everything matches, for the most part, we'll take it.”

Live sporting events and concerts in New York prompted a practicing physician and his son to come up with a scannable QR code bracelet that stores a vaccination card digitally.

“It's just like a menu,” said Dr. Tashof Bernton, president of Immunaband. “You put your phone on it or somebody else's phone, or an iPad or whatever. Focus on the QR code and that takes you right to the landing page.”

After uploading a vaccination card to Immunaband, the team verifies if it is real and etches a QR code into a metal and silicon bracelet. When it is scanned it takes the user to a website where a passcode needs to be typed in. Bernton says the sensitive information is stored on secured servers and can only be accessed by password.

“A couple of the problems with the [vaccination] card are number one, if you lose it, it's a major, major problem because the process of getting a duplicate, it varies very much from state to state, and even from site to site and it can be long and involved. Also, they don't really fit well in the wallet,” said Bernton.

Immunaband has two different styles and is available for $19 and $25. It takes about one week for shipment if approved. Bernton says 10% of uploads are rejected but clarified it was mostly for technical issues such as bad photographs.