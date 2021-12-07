Possible third Pfizer shot has some asking when is enough enough?

The idea of a possible third Pfizer vaccine has some thinking it’s for the best, while others believe it's pushing the narrative there are still too many questions.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The idea of a possible third Pfizer vaccine shot has some thinking it’s for the best, while those who haven’t gotten vaccinated believe it’s furthering the narrative there are still too many questions.

Jimmy F. lives in central Ohio. He’s chosen not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The thought of Pfizer trying to push through a third booster shot, for him, doesn’t sit well.

“When the government is so adamant about forcing something on the American people there has to be something wrong,” he said.

He’s not alone.

Facebook comments on the Pfizer booster story have many people asking when will it stop, when will the recommendations stop changing and when will people stop being sheep and blindly follow this advice?

“Enough’s enough,” Jimmy said. “I mean when you have states that have people walking around with no mask and no mandates, but then you have others…I mean where’s the consistency been the whole time with COVID?”

Experts believe two doses are critical to developing virus-fighting antibodies, but those antibodies wane over time. With a highly contagious delta variant, some health professionals believe a third dose is what’s needed.

Some comments on Facebook agree with that saying a booster shot has been in the works since January. Others believe this is just like a flu shot that you get every year. Other people say they believe and trust the science that goes into this process.

“I’m not against those who have gotten [the vaccine], but I refuse, as well as so many because there’s no reason for it,” Jimmy said.