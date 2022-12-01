Parents take children for vaccinations amid omicron surge

Several parents who stopped by the Columbus Public Health vaccine clinic on Wednesday were there to get their children their first doses of the vaccine.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It wasn’t the most fun day for 9-year-old Shiah Hill.

The 9-year-old was at Columbus Public Health on Wednesday to get her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m really scared,” she said of getting a shot.

But she also was quick to share the reason why she was ready to roll up her sleeve anyway.

“So we can stay away from getting sick as much as we do,” she said.

Shiah was there with her mother, Nasseur Hill, and several of her siblings and relatives, including 14-year-old Micah Walton.

“(I’m) pretty scared and nervous a little bit, but I’m kinda happy I can get it over with,” he said.

He also lamented the fact that not everyone at school seems to be following the mask rules. He said he’d prefer to move back to virtual learning for now. And his older sister Nasseur Hill agreed.

“Truthfully I think they should shut down to give everybody some time to recoup or revamp and to give these kids, it’s just a lot, it’s a lot of emotional toll on everybody, so I think they should just shut down for at least, like they said, for two weeks and give everybody time to rejuvenate again, and maybe they’ll be a little bit more motivated,” she said.

Tonetta Lewis shared similar feelings.

“I think they should be doing virtual, just to keep the kids safe,” she said.

She was at CPH to get her son and daughter vaccinated, and she had a message for other parents as well.