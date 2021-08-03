OhioHealth now requiring COVID-19 vaccines for all associates, providers

The deadline to become fully vaccinated is Dec. 1.

OhioHealth announced that it will require the COVID-19 vaccine for all of its 35,000 associates, providers and volunteers.

The health system said the requirement extends to both employed and independent physicians and those in patient-facing and non-patient-facing roles.

OhioHealth said the decision falls in line with other health systems in Ohio and more than 50 in the U.S.

“What we know for certain is that all three available vaccines are safe and effective in preventing hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” said Amy Imm, MD, vice president, Quality and Patient Safety, OhioHealth. “With the Delta variant surging in Ohio and across the nation, now is the appropriate time for us to take an additional step to protect our patients, our ourselves, and each other.”

OhioHealth is the second health system in central Ohio to require vaccines. Mount Carmel announced its requirement on July 8.