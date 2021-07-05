OhioHealth doctor believes Pfizer will get full FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer said they are starting the process to request full FDA approval for their COVID-19 vaccine.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Pfizer is requesting full FDA approval for its vaccine six months after it first received emergency use authorization.

Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, an Infectious Disease doctor with OhioHealth, believes they will get the full approval.

“The fact that Pfizer is requesting FDA approval and will get FDA approval should really raise the conversation that this vaccine is safe and effective,” he said.

To seek full authorization, companies must submit a Biologics License Application.

That data shows that the vaccine is safe and effective and a timetable of side effects.

“As an Infectious Disease doctor, I think this far out I can say that the Pfizer vaccine is safe, it’s effective and there were no safety signals to date,” said Dr. Gastaldo.

Currently, more than 170 million doses have been distributed across the country.

But kids under the age of 16 are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine, and that’s expected to change soon.

Dr. Gastaldo said kids don’t normally get sick, but he said it doesn’t matter – kids still to get the vaccine

"We are seeing higher severity of illness that’s a more contagious variant and kids can spread the virus to adults that could spread the virus to those with weakened immune systems. The more people that get vaccinated, the more we’re going to get this infection down,” Dr. Gastaldo said.