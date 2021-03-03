OhioHealth backs up White House’s claim that US will have vaccines for all adults by May

Dr. Joseph Gastaldo says the White House’s timeline checks out, but returning to “normal” will depend on how the state plans vaccine distribution.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Tuesday, President Joe Biden and his White House COVID-19 response team said that the United States would have enough vaccine supply for all adult Americans by the end of May.

That is a step up from a few weeks before, when the administration said the country would have enough vaccines for every adult in the U.S. by July.

So far, the country has three vaccines to chose from: Moderna and Pfizer’s two-doses or the newly-released Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.

With other companies like AstraZeneca are awaiting approval from the FDA and ramped up production from already-approved companies manufacturing their COVID-19 vaccines, there will be an influx in supply.

About three weeks ago, President Biden said we'd have enough vaccine supply for all adult Americans by the end of July.



Through partnership with vaccine manufacturers and our efforts to ramp up its production, we will now have enough vaccine supply by the end of May. pic.twitter.com/lgrpkXYKIr — White House COVID-19 Response Team (@WHCOVIDResponse) March 2, 2021

There is a difference between having enough vaccines for adults and actually getting them in their arms, though.

Dr. Joseph Gastaldo from OhioHealth thinks that process could take time.

“When the vaccines all get here in May, we have to have the infrastructure in place to vaccinate all people,” he said.

“We really need to get creative. At OhioHealth, we have mobile health clinics that we are going to repurpose into delivering vaccines to various communities.”

Dr. Gastaldo mentioned he would welcome all sorts of ideas to get vaccines to people who may have education, transportation, language or other barriers to receiving them.

“We may even have a bus or some way we can vaccines on a Friday or Saturday night on the short north or high street. We need all ideas of getting vaccines into people’s arms,” he said.

Even once the influx of vaccines arrives, getting them will not be like going through a drive-through.

Their distribution is complicated, with refrigeration standards as a huge factor.

As far as pre-pandemic life, capacity restrictions and living “normally” will depend on the state’s plan for distribution and people taking the initiative to go *get vaccinated when it’s their turn.

We received our first delivery of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine yesterday! Remember - the best vaccine is the one that's available to you!



Learn more about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at https://t.co/ZTdYOOVPgr. pic.twitter.com/fPpWArrkZO — OhioHealth (@OhioHealth) March 3, 2021

Dr. Gastaldo said it is up to people themselves to take initiative and make their vaccine appointments when it is their turn.

“These vaccines are effective. These vaccines are the ticket for us getting to the new normal.”