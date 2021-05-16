Ohioans will need to opt-in to be eligible for 'Vax-A-Million' drawings

Officials announced one major change from the governor’s announcement last week.

The Ohio Department of Health and Ohio Lottery Commission released the full details of the “Vax-A-Million” sweepstakes beginning May 26.

One big change – you now have to opt-in for your chance to win a lump sum of $1 million. The winner will be responsible for taxes.

Last week, Governor Mike DeWine announced five Ohioans 18 and older and who have received at least one dose or have been vaccinated can be eligible to win a million-dollar prize.

Students who are vaccine eligible can also register for a chance to win a scholarship to any public university in Ohio. The school options may eventually broaden.

Winners will be announced every Wednesday night at 7:29 p.m. beginning next week for five straight weeks.

The winning number and alternate numbers will be drawn two days before to allow officials to verify the person is eligible.

“We will be asking where and when you received your vaccine, city and state,” said Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud.

It doesn’t matter where you received your vaccine, but you must be an Ohio resident.

The website goes live Tuesday at 8 a.m. To register, visit ohiovaxamillion.com or call 1-833-427-5634.

Each person who enters will be assigned a random number from a random number generator. Alternates will be selected if the verify process turns out to show the winner is not actually vaccinated.