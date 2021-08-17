Ohio State Wexner Medical Center now scheduling third-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments for qualified patients

Dr. Raphael E. Pollock will be the first to receive his third dose on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is now scheduling third-dose appointments of the COVID-19 vaccine at its hospitals for patients who are considered to have compromised immune systems.

The announcement comes just days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized an extra dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine for some Americans with weakened immune systems.

Included in the list of people considered moderately to severely immunocompromised are those who are currently undergoing treatment for cancer, those who have HIV, or have received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress their immune system. You can read a full list here.

Dr. Raphael E. Pollock will be the first to receive his third dose on Tuesday, according to a release from Ohio State.

Pollock not only serves as director of The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer; he is also a cancer survivor, currently undergoing treatment at Ohio State’s James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute.

“Recent clinical studies suggest that this extra dose of the vaccine could provide critical additional protection for individuals at the highest risk of infection. It is so critical that people who could benefit from this additional boost of protection obtain it,” Pollock said.

Appointments must be made at least 28 days after a recipient’s final dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine was administered.