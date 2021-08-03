Ohio State Wexner Medical Center announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all faculty, staff

Those required to get the vaccine will have to receive either their first dose or an approved vaccine exemption prior to Oct. 15.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is joining other central Ohio hospital systems by requiring the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson said the policy applies to all faculty, staff and students who are already required to receive an annual influenza vaccination.

The policy includes the Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (The James), the College of Medicine and OSU Physicians, Inc.

Those required to get the vaccine will have to receive either their first dose or an approved vaccine exemption prior to Oct. 15.

“As health care providers, we know getting vaccinated is the best way to build immunity and to protect our patients, our colleagues, our families, and ourselves. We’re proud that more than 72% of our over 27,000 employees have already chosen to be vaccinated against COVID-19. With the highly infectious Delta variant and cases rising once again in Ohio, now is the time to move forward with this expansion of our vaccine requirements to include the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Hal Paz, executive vice president and chancellor for Health Affairs at The Ohio State University and chief executive officer of the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

The Wexner Medical Center became the third hospital system on Tuesday to announce a vaccine requirement.

OhioHealth and Nationwide Children's Hospital are requiring employees to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 1 and Oct. 1 respectively.

Mount Carmel announced its requirement back on July 8.