Ohio State offering $50,000 in incentives for fully vaccinated students, staff

According to a release, the university will be distributing the prizes in the forms of gift cards, football season tickets and annual parking permits.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University is offering $50,000 worth of prizes as incentives for students, faculty and staff who have received their COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to a release, the university will be distributing the prizes in the form of gift cards, football season tickets and annual parking permits.

The incentives are Ohio State’s plan to help encourage more people at the university to get vaccinated.

“We are planning for a robust reactivation of our campuses this fall, and a high vaccination rate will enable the kind of in-person activities that make the Ohio State experience special,” said University President Kristina Johnson.

Drawings will start the week of Aug.2 and will be held throughout the month.

For students and staff members to be eligible, they must be fully vaccinated and shared their status with the university. The release says Ohio State will announce more about the contest rules and how to sign up before the first drawing.

The university says more than 65% of returning students, faculty and staff have been fully vaccinated.