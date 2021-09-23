Ohio nurse with compromised immune system pleased to see approval of Pfizer booster

Melody Parton has lupus and received her 3rd dose three weeks ago under emergency use authorization.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Melody Parton of Mansfield is a nurse at OhioHealth.

Diagnosed with lupus, she is immunocompromised.

"I've been extra afraid going to work every day knowing this could attack me worse than other people or faster than other people," she said.

Three weeks ago, she got a third dose of the Moderna vaccine under the FDA's emergency use authorization.

Now, the FDA has authorized the Pfizer booster dose for people 65 and older and some groups like health care workers. On Thursday a CDC panel voted to endorse the Pfizer booster for those groups.

"I'm very hopeful that the FDA will see through to authorize boosters for all of the vaccines soon,” said Dr. Mark Herbert from Mount Carmel.

While we don't know when that will happen, Dr. Herbert said we do know this: "There's never been a recommendation to mix and match."

As some plan for boosters, Parton is making a plea for people to get the first shot.

"It's so difficult to go to work knowing you're going to see so much suffering,” she said.

She said too many people are waiting until it's too late.