Ohio names 5th Vax-a-Million winners as vaccinations stall

The state has announced the final winners of Ohio's Vax-a-Million lottery as Ohio tries to reach the 50% mark for vaccinations statewide.

Esperanza Diaz from Cincinnati is the fifth and final of the $1 million prize. Sydney Daum from Brecksville is the winner of the four-year scholarship, including room and board.

More than 3.5 million Ohioans entered their names for a shot at the $1 million, up a little from the 3.4 million who had registered for last week’s drawing. About 155,000 children age 12-17 entered their names for the scholarship, an increase of about 4,700 from the previous week.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s May 12 announcement of the incentive program had the desired effect, leading to a 43% boost in state vaccination numbers over the previous week. But numbers of vaccinations have dropped since then.

About 5.5 million people in Ohio have received at least one shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, or about 47% of the population. About 5 million people, or 43% of the population, have completed the process.