Ohio health officials to announce COVID-19 guidance for schools on Monday

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, along with other medical experts, will hold the briefing at 11 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health will announce COVID-19 guidance for schools on Monday ahead of the upcoming school year.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, along with other medical experts, will hold the briefing at 11 a.m. You can watch it live on 10tv.com/watch, or in the 10TV app.

Last week, DeWine signed a bill that would ban public schools and colleges in the state from requiring individuals to receive vaccines not granted full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Right now, all three COVID-19 vaccines have only received emergency use authorization.

A day before signing the bill, DeWine said the FDA needs to move the vaccines to full approval as soon as possible.

The announcement comes after an official with the FDA said he expects vaccines to be available for children under the age of 12 by the winter.

As of right now, only the Pfizer vaccine is available for children 12 and older.