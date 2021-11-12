WATCH: Ohio health officials discuss COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the green light for children to receive kid-sized doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Nov. 2.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health held a news conference Friday to discuss the COVID-19 vaccines for children between the ages of 5-11.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff was joined by Dr. Sara Bode with Nationwide Children's Hospital and Madison County Public Health Commissioner Chris Cook.

The approval meant health officials across the country could begin administering the vaccine to children as young as 5.

The announcement from the CDC last week also means Ohio can expand its Vax-to-School drawing to include those ages 5-25. The program will award $2 million in scholarships to eligible Ohioans.

Ohioans have until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 21 to register in order to be eligible for all drawings. In order to be eligible for the second drawing and grand prize, Ohioans must be registered by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 28. Ohioans need to have registered by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 1 in order to be eligible for the grand prize drawing.