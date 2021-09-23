Ohio doctors warn vaccine misinformation is harming pregnant women

Doctors from Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center are sharing what to look for when reading research published online to separate fact from fiction.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There is no evidence to support vaccines cause infertility or problems during pregnancy.

That's the message from doctors at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center — who say misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines are endangering pregnant women.

“These are cruel rumors that prey upon the fear that a lot of women have of not being able to have children,” said Dr. Nora Colburn, an infectious disease physician at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in a news release.

Here's what they say you should look for when reading information online: