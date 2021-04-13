x
Ohio advises pause in Johnson & Johnson vaccine use following federal advisory

The federal agencies issued a statement on Tuesday morning to pause all use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after 6 people developed a rare blood clotting issue.
Vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sit in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution early Saturday, March 6, 2021, in east Denver. Volunteers worked with nurses and physicians from National Jewish to administer 2,500 vaccinations of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that requires a single shot instead of two like the other vaccines. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Ohio's top health officials urged providers to temporarily stop using the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine after federal officials recommended that pause Tuesday while investigating reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration say they're investigating blood clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts that would make the usual treatment for the clots dangerous.

Johnson & Johnson said no clear causal link has been established between its vaccine and the clots.

Millions of doses of the J&J vaccine have been given around the country, the vast majority with no or mild side effects. Ohio has been using the single-dose shot for vaccination clinics on college campuses and to expand vaccine availability in other areas.

The majority of vaccines administered in the U.S. have been from Pfizer and Moderna. Those aren't affected by the pause.