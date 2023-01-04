ODH encouraging Ohioans to get updated COVID-19 booster

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said while vaccines deliver strong protection against COVID, immunity can wane over time, especially as people age.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health is encouraging Ohioans to get their updated COVID-19 booster.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the ODH director, said although cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID have not reached levels seen over the past two winters, 2,500 Americans and 90 Ohioans are dying each week from the virus.

Vanderhoff warned those who are 65 and older, immunocompromised or have certain chronic conditions are at a greater risk for serious illness or death if they have not gotten the updated booster, which targets the more recent Omicron subvariants.

According to Vanderhoff, data shows 79% of Ohioans who have died from COVID have been 65 and older. While nearly 87% of that population is fully vaccinated, only 38% are up to date on their boosters.

“Based on the numbers, we have not given ourselves every advantage that we could,” Dr. Vanderhoff said. “Many of these deaths are, sadly, preventable.”

Vanderhoff said while vaccines deliver strong protection against COVID, immunity can wane over time, especially as people age. The updated COVID vaccine can provide a boost to that immunity, according to Vanderhoff.

“At the start of each new year, many of us resolve to take steps to improve our health, so I hope that more Ohioans will consider getting vaccinated or boosted,” Vanderhoff said. “That clearly is the safest, most reliable way you can reduce your risk of serious illness, hospitalization or even death as a result of the COVID-19 virus.”