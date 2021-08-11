Nationwide Children’s Hospital confirms COVID vaccine is safe for those 12 and older

Dr. Rustin Morse said a common side effect includes tenderness or soreness in the arm in which the vaccine is given.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Getting a COVID-19 vaccine might be part of your getting ready to go back to school plans and the CDC recommends everyone 12 and older get a COVID-19 vaccination.

According to the CDC, the known and potential benefits of COVID-19 vaccination outweigh the known and potential risks.

Those risks are rare and include the possible risk of myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle, or pericarditis which is inflammation of the outer lining of the heart.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Chief Medical Officer Rustin Morse said the vast majority of children are perfectly fine with the COVID vaccine.

“By and large, the vast, vast majority of children are perfectly fine with these vaccines just like they are with other vaccines,” he said.

Dr. Morse said a common side effect includes tenderness or soreness in the arm in which the vaccine is given.

“And sometimes a day or two of just not feeling up to par. That's the most common side effect and most children if they have that at all the symptoms are very minor," he said.