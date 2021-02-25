Myths vs. Facts: What you need to know about COVID-19 and the vaccine

We want to help you navigate through all the murky waters and understand the facts so you’re not letting fear guide your thinking.

There are still so many unknowns surrounding COVID-19 nearly a year after it started altering our lives.

For example:

How the coronavirus got into people

Why the virus causes severe illness and eventually death in some, while others never show symptoms

The number of actual positive cases; researchers believe the reported cases worldwide is much greater due to asymptomatic spread

Yet, we know more today than we did last March when government officials shut down the State of Ohio in line with similar shutdowns across the United States and other counties. We know it’s safest to wear a mask (or even double mask per the CDC) in public, to social distance and stay home if possible and that the COVID-19 vaccine has provided a shot of hope for all of us.

Any way you look at it, a public health emergency of this magnitude is going to be wrought with myths, mysteries and even conspiracy theories.

We’ve put together the list of myth-busting resources below from some of the best researchers in the U.S. to help you make the most informed decisions about your safety, and the safety of those around you, when it comes to the virus itself or the COVID-19 vaccine.

Centers for Disease Control Myths and Facts: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/facts.html

Center for Disease Control Frequently Asked Questions: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/faq.html

Food and Drug Administration Frequently Asked Questions: https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/covid-19-frequently-asked-questions

Department of Defense Rumor Control: https://www.defense.gov/explore/spotlight/coronavirus/rumor-control/

Mayo Clinic Myths Debunked: https://www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/hometown-health/featured-topic/covid-19-vaccine-myths-debunked