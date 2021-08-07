Mount Carmel now requiring all hospital staff, employees be vaccinated for COVID-19

The hospital system has set a requirement to have all employees vaccinated by the end of the year.

Mount Carmel Health announced on Thursday that all employees and clinical staff will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The directive comes from Trinity Health, the national health system of which Mount Carmel is a member.

According to Trinity Health, the requirement includes all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors and those conducting business its in facilities.

Currently, Trinity Health has more than 117,000 employees in 22 states including nearly 12,000 with Mount Carmel.

Trinity Health says they estimate nearly 75% of employees have received at least one dose of the vaccine and want to close the gap with this requirement.

“Our patients and their families deserve to know when they walk through our doors, we have done everything in our power to reduce their risk of exposure to COVID-19,” said Lorraine Lutton, president and CEO, Mount Carmel Health System. “The same goes for our employees and physicians. We believe this new requirement will help provide peace of mind for every single person who enters our facilities.”

According to Mount Carmel, employees must meet a series of rolling deadlines with everyone vaccinated by the end of the year.

Exemptions are available for religious or health reasons but must be formally requested, documented and approved.

Employees who do not meet the criteria for exemption and fail to show proof of vaccination will have their employment terminated, according to Mount Carmel.

Though it has not yet been determined if a COVID-19 vaccine booster will be required annually, Mount Carmel says employees will also need to submit proof of the booster as needed.

A spokesperson for OhioHealth and Nationwide Children's Hospital have both said, at this time, the vaccine will not be required for employees.

Statement from OhioHealth: