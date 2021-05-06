Mount Carmel, Columbus Clippers offering COVID-19 vaccine at Huntington Park

The health and baseball organizations are teaming up to from May 11 to May 16 for a week-long COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Come for the game and leave with a COVID-19 vaccine - that's the offer from Mount Carmel and the Columbus Clippers next week.

The health and baseball organizations are teaming up from May 11 to May 16 for a week-long COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Mount Carmel says fans 18 years and older can visit the first-aid center located behind home base from the time gates open through the end of the third inning to receive a Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.