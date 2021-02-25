x
Meet the Experts featured on 'A Shot of Hope: The COVID-19 Vaccine'

Get to know these local experts and what makes them so qualified to answer your questions on COVID-19 and the vaccine.
Credit: File photos

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It might seem like doctors from the health systems in Central Ohio are working in silos, along with public health doctors. But, we know that’s not true. 

These doctors talk to each other — and state health officials and the governor — regularly. Earlier this month, we first told you about how three local infectious disease doctors don’t look at each other as competitors, but as people with the same goals in mind. 

In a similar way, for “A Shot of Hope: The COVID-19 Vaccine” TV special, we brought six experts together from the six organizations that sponsored the program to answer your questions about the vaccine and touch on emerging issues about it. 

Since there are time limit restrictions with television, we couldn’t provide you the full backgrounds of each of these dedicated medical professionals. We’re providing that information here so you can get to know them, and what makes them so qualified to be considered experts on the coronavirus and the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, MD | Medical Director of Infectious Diseases, Ohio Health

Credit: OhioHealth
Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, MD


__

Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser, MD, MBA | Chief Quality and Patient Safety Officer, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Assistant Professor – Clinical

Credit: Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser, MD, MBA


__

Dr. Mark Herbert, MD, FACP | Infection Disease Specialist, Mount Carmel Health System

Credit: Monty Soungpradith
Dr. Mark Herbert, MD, FACP


__

Joseph Mazzola | Franklin County Health Commissioner, MPA

Credit: Franklin County Public Health
Joseph Mazzola, Franklin County Health Commissioner, MPA


__

Dr. Mysheika Roberts, MD, MPH | Health Commissioner, Columbus Public Health

Credit: Columbus Public Health
Dr. Mysheika Roberts, MD, MPH


__

Dr. Dane Snyder, MD | Section Chief of Primary Care Pediatrics at Nationwide Children's Hospital

Credit: Nationwide Children's Hospital
Dr. Dane Snyder, MD

