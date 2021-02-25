Meet the Experts featured on 'A Shot of Hope: The COVID-19 Vaccine'

Get to know these local experts and what makes them so qualified to answer your questions on COVID-19 and the vaccine.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It might seem like doctors from the health systems in Central Ohio are working in silos, along with public health doctors. But, we know that’s not true.

These doctors talk to each other — and state health officials and the governor — regularly. Earlier this month, we first told you about how three local infectious disease doctors don’t look at each other as competitors, but as people with the same goals in mind.

In a similar way, for “A Shot of Hope: The COVID-19 Vaccine” TV special, we brought six experts together from the six organizations that sponsored the program to answer your questions about the vaccine and touch on emerging issues about it.

Since there are time limit restrictions with television, we couldn’t provide you the full backgrounds of each of these dedicated medical professionals. We’re providing that information here so you can get to know them, and what makes them so qualified to be considered experts on the coronavirus and the COVID-19 vaccine.



