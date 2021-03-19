Mayor Ginther gets COVID-19 vaccine on first day of eligibility for Ohioans 40+

The mayor was among the hundreds who made their way through the drive-through clinic at the Celeste Center at the Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds on Friday.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is now halfway there on being vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Ginther got his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Friday by driving through the clinic set up at the Celeste Center at the Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds.

“I’m pumped, I just got my first shot,” he said after receiving the vaccine. “Finally age-eligible. I have never been more excited about being over the age of 40 in several years.”

On Friday, eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine opened up to all Ohioans 40 and older, along with those with certain medical conditions.

Many of the folks in the line at the Celeste Center on Friday though had had their appointments for at least a week.

“I think it’s wonderful, I really do,” said Angela Garnett, who arrived with her mother. “It was easy to register online, and I got her in at 12, me 12:05, and I really think it’s really nice, very convenient.”

Tom White was in line with his wife, and the two said they found the entire process easy and smooth.

“I’ll be glad when things get back to some kind of normal,” White said. “I think everybody’s in that boat. We’re all tired of being home all the daggone time, you know.”

His wife agreed.

“It just makes me feel a little more comfortable, a little more safe, even though I’m still going to exercise caution,” Tracy Williams White said.

As more Ohioans become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, demand is sure to grow. That means people can expect to encounter issues in registering for appointments online.

“It’s really wonderful because people are excited to get the vaccine, and so we’re seeing an uptick certainly now that 40 and over can get the vaccine starting today,” said Tiffany Krauss, assistant health commissioner and chief nursing officer for Columbus Public Health. “So just keep trying. Keep trying multiple avenues to try to find the vaccine. Until we get enough vaccine to meet the demand, we’re going to have appointments fill up, so people should just keep trying.”

Krauss suggests seeking appointments via multiple providers, venues and websites.

Megan Rodriguez was one of the lucky ones to get vaccinated on Friday. She works in healthcare and snagged an appointment.

“I am so excited to be here,” she said. “I was just anxious driving in. It’s just a sign of hope and like we’re kind of getting to the other side of this.”

And medical experts and community leaders agree that ensuring the majority of the population is vaccinated is the best way to get out of the pandemic.

“Get out there, get vaccinated if you haven’t,” Mayor Ginther said. “It’s safe. We know it’s effective, and it’s the best thing we can do.”