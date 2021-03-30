Mass vaccination clinics open in Ohio this week: Here's what your process could look like

The PARRAC Mass Vaccination Clinic in Chillicothe is aiming to vaccinate 4,000 people a week.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — In the fight against COVID, 18 mass vaccination clinics across the state are opening to Ohioans.

It’s a way to get hundreds of people vaccinated in one location.

10TV got an exclusive tour in the PARRAC Mass Vaccination Clinic in Chillicothe. It used to be the PACCAR Medical Education Center, vaccinating people since January.

Normally, they’d try and vaccinate around 900 people a week. But once the clinic opens as a mass clinic on Wednesday, they’re raising that goal to 4,000 a week.

Once you come in for your scheduled appointment, you’re directed into a waiting room. There you fill out simple health questions. Next, it’s time to roll up your sleeve. After you receive your shot, you’re asked to wait for 15 minutes to make sure you’re OK to go home.

“This is the hub for vaccines in the area,” said Roger Rigland, a man who received his shot from the center.

It’s that reason alone why he’s excited for this clinic to come to his community.

“It’s going to help put an end to all of the COVID nonsense, and I’m here to do my part,” Rigland said.

On our tour, Dave Tippie, who works in the clinic told us this will help create a safer Ohio.

“We’re expecting up to 800 a day, and we’ve [been] running five days a week Monday through Friday,” said Tippie.

The clinic is run by people in 10 different departments.

"We’re focusing on 14 counties, so we’re getting a lot of south and eastern counties. I think it’ll be good. Good for the community, for the citizens,” Tippie said.

Rigland said it only took him 30 minutes. He has faith that this clinic and all clinics in Ohio will help us create a better future.

“There are so many things that people have missed out on. Weddings, birthday parties, so many things. And now we can maybe get back to a little bit of normal,” said Rigland.

This clinic will only offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccination.

Some clinics open this week to the public while others open later in April.