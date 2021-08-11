Licking Memorial Health Systems to require COVID-19 vaccines once approved by FDA

All employees, medical staff, volunteers and contract staff entering any facility will be required to get the vaccine within 60 days of the FDA's approval.

Licking Memorial Health Systems announced a COVID-19 vaccination requirement based on the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the vaccine.

“Receiving vaccination is the best way to build immunity to protect our patients, colleagues, families, and ourselves. With the highly infectious variants and cases rising once again in Ohio, it is vital to add the vaccine requirement to continue our mission of improving the health of the community,” said LMHS President & CEO Rob Montagnese.

If the FDA approval is not received by the end of the year, Licking Memorial says the requirement will be reevaluated.

Exemptions will be considered for religious and medical reasons by a review committee.