Health officials address vaccine hesitancy as Pfizer seeks FDA authorization for younger kids

Data shows 24% of Ohio's 5-11-year-olds have received at least one shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parents looking to vaccinate kids aged 6 months to 4 years old may be in luck.

Pfizer's COVID vaccine for kids under 5 years old could get the green light from the FDA on Feb. 15. In the meantime, the Ohio Department of Health is preparing its rollout plan.

The state is working with approximately 3,800 vaccine providers across the state to prepare to vaccinate younger kids once the shot is approved. The state's current vaccination status raises questions about whether parents will sign their kids up for the shot.

In the three months since the FDA authorized Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11, just over 24% of Ohio children in that age range have gotten at least one shot.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, the percentage rises to 48% for those aged 12–17.

"This has been one of the most effective vaccines we've ever produced, especially in the age group of 5 to 11. It's almost 91% effective in preventing COVID illness," said Dr. Ben Bring, a family doctor with OhioHealth. "Yes, kids are a little bit less likely to go to the hospital, but there's still that risk there compared to some older adults."

Despite medical advice in favor of vaccinating kids, some parents worry about potential side effects.

"A lot of parents will say, 'well, we don't know what's in it, and then I'll counter back and say, actually, manufacturers will post all of this information on their site as well," said Dr. Bring.

The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet to review Pfizer’s application for emergency use authorization for this formulation for young children on Feb. 15.

Then, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices would convene following FDA action. The CDC director would issue the final recommendation following a review of ACIP’s recommendation.