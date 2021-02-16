Issues continue to impact vaccine sign-up website for Franklin County Public Health

FCPH says the website crashes anytime it offers new appointments.

For the past several weeks, Franklin County Public Health says its computer portal to allow people to schedule a vaccination appointment has crashed.

On Tuesday a spokesperson said the website went down just before 10 a.m.

“Our IT team is working to expand capacity,” Mitzi Kline, a spokesperson for Franklin County Public Health, said.

The website is designed to allow those seeking their first shot, not their second shot. Those seeking a second shot have a separate portal that they can reserve an appointment.

Those who made a reservation Tuesday will be able to get their shot on Friday.

It has to cancel appointments Monday for those people looking to get their second dose because of the snow.

FCPH says it is only getting 1,000 doses a week. They will know how many added doses they could get Tuesday night.