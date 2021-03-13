Is it possible for all adults to be eligible for the COVID vaccine by May 1?

Knox County says it’s possible to have everyone eligible, but that doesn’t mean everyone will get the vaccine.

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — President Biden says he wants every adult across the country to be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, which is just seven weeks from Saturday.

Knox County is currently giving out first doses one day a week and second doses another.

“We did 600 today, that was all second dose, we did about 700 on Wednesday, those were all first dose,” said Julie Miller, the Health Commissioner for Knox Public Health.

Just like the rest of Ohio, Knox County is moving into Phases 1D and 2B, which started on Thursday, allowing anyone over the age of 50 and diabetics to be eligible.

Miller says it's definitely possible to have everyone eligible by May 1, but not everyone will want the vaccine.

“Access is one thing, in arms is another. So if they can get vaccine delivered, manufactured, and there's plenty of providers, I think we can give it to anybody who wants one, I don't think everybody's going to take one,” Miller said.

She estimates not even three-quarters of Knox County is interested in the vaccine.

“Just hearing from Knox County, I'd be happy if we were able to get 60% of the population vaccinated just because they want it,” she said.

Ohio has launched its new vaccination registration database this week.

Here's out it works:

First, visit here.

Then, click the blue button that says "Check eligibility and book my appointment."

This will lead you into a series of questions to determine if you're eligible to register for a vaccination appointment. The questions take about five to 10 minutes to answer, according to the site.