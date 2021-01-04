'I wish I could do this': COVID-19 vaccine appointment process proves difficult for some Ohioans

Many people who are not tech-savvy or can't travel very far are having a hard time scheduling an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many Ohioans have reached out to 10TV via texts, emails or comments on social media about how complicated and difficult it’s been to schedule a vaccine appointment.

So we decided to see what we can do to help and shed light on how the scheduling process looks for a lot of people.

Brenda Broom is 60-years-old. Like a lot of people, she is not tech-savvy.

She can’t see very well, and she can’t travel very far to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Broom said she wanted to find an appointment in Columbus’ city limits, and our search with her started on the Columbus Public Health website.

As of Thursday afternoon, registration for vaccine appointments through them was closed.

We kept looking and ended up on the Ohio Department of Public Health’s website.

Our team spent 45 minutes on the phone with Broom going down the list of providers under their map.

“I know they were giving them at Giant Eagle, which is right across the street from me on Stelzer,” Broom said.

“But when I went over there, they told me I had to go and make the appointment online, and that’s where I get stopped at.”

After an attempt on the Giant Eagle website and waiting in the virtual line to sign up there, there were no appointments close to Brenda.

Other chains like Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Walmart did not have any nearby appointments for Brenda either.

After more than 40 minutes of going down the Ohio Department of Health’s website’s map of providers, we just saw more of the same.

Several waitlists were available to sign up for, but no actual appointments were available for scheduling.

Whitehall Family Health was at the end of the list, and they had availability the first week of May.

“I can wait,” Broom said.

After almost an hour of trial and error, we scheduled Broom's appointment for Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

But as it turns out though, Franklin County Public Health puts out new appointments every Thursday at 1 p.m.

So after waiting until that time, our team was able to get Broom one for much sooner - April 7.

After the lengthy process, Broom simply describes her feelings as “relief.”