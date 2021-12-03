'I will be taking one': Dialysis, Type 2 diabetes patients say they're ready to get COVID-19 vaccine as more Ohioans become eligible

According to the CDC, diabetes and kidney disease are among the top 10 leading causes of death for Ohioans.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — "I'm excited,” Traci Washington said with a laugh. “And I will be taking one."



Traci Washington has had Type 2 diabetes for about the last 10 years.



"I'm willing to take the shot and take the chance," she said. "In two days, I'm going to the Schottenstein Center and I'm going to receive my first vaccine," said Albert Dulaney, a dialysis patient.



Washington and Dulaney are two people among the many who are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio. Dulaney said this is a big deal because he worries if he gets COVID-19, he could die.

He said two of his friends passed away from COVID-19 and they were relatively healthy.

Dr. Uday Nori, a nephrologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, helps people with chronic kidney disease. He explained the data to support Dulaney's concern.



"Studies in the last 12 months have shown, if somebody was admitted with COVID-19 infection to the hospital, meaning the symptoms are severe enough that they have to be hospitalized, and if they had chronic kidney disease to start with, their risk of death is about 30%," he said.

𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞



Beginning Today: Phase 1D

➡ Type 2 Diabetes and end-stage renal disease pic.twitter.com/Zt4gVDUocB — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 11, 2021

Dulaney said getting the shot is about more than protecting his own life.

“My hope is for people to take the vaccine,” he said. "Right now I'm feeling great I go through dialysis and by the grace of God I feel great. But then I don't want to contract that from someone else, and I don't want to be the person for someone else to receive the virus."



And for Washington, she said she’s ready for some sense of normalcy like so many of us are.



"I won't feel as restricted once I get the shot," she said.

The timing of Thursday’s beginning of phase 1D allowing people with chronic kidney disease and Type 2 diabetes to get the vaccine had an interesting coincidence. It was also World Kidney Day. Diabetes, by the way, is a leading risk factor for developing kidney disease.

"I've lost two friends to COVID-19 who were relatively healthy." This is Al Dulaney and his daughter. Al is a dialysis patient who is now eligible for the vaccine. To him, this is about saving his life and the lives of others. #10TV pic.twitter.com/CJa1SXU9xJ — Lindsey Mills (@LindseyMills7) March 12, 2021

Awareness about kidney disease is something Dr. Nori said is urgent. He explained while many people know about cancer or heart attacks, kidney failure is something people don’t know too much about. And unfortunately, he said in many cases people might not even know they have a problem with their kidneys until another health problem arises.