COVID-19 resources provided by the state of Ohio

The state has compiled a long list of resources to help you learn more about COVID-19, the vaccine, it’s impact on our lives and efforts to stop the spread.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For nearly a year, the state of Ohio has operated its COVID-19 dashboard.

What started out as a resource to get county-by-county positive coronavirus case numbers has grown into a place to learn more about current trends, schools and children, long-term care facilities and where to sign up to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Everything you want to know about the coronavirus and the COVID-19 vaccine from a health or business perspective is at your fingertips on the dashboard. We know it’s a lot of information, and that could be overwhelming, so we’re highlighting parts of the dashboard below to make that information easier for you to find.

The most recent breakdown of positive cases, deaths, hospitalizations, and ICU admissions is found here. This data is usually updated daily at 2 p.m. eastern standard time.

Information regarding the state’s vaccination program is found here. This page will likely evolve as the state’s vaccination program does.

For example, the state is working on a vaccine portal to make it easier to register to get the shot, but that’s still weeks away from being done. There’s also still a shortage of available vaccines in Ohio (and nation-wide), although the state is receiving more doses every week.

Earlier this month, Gov. Mike DeWine paused the vaccine rollout at 65 and older, teachers, healthcare workers, and those with developmental or congenital disabilities.