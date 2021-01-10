x
Vaccine

First Vax-2-School deadline for Ohioans ages 5-25 is Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans ages 5 to 25 have until Sunday night to register for the first deadline of Vax-2-School. 

The program will award 150 scholarships worth $10,000 each and five $100,000 scholarships to an Ohio college or university for career or technical education. 

In order to enter the lottery, those between the ages of 5 to 25 must have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 

Those who qualify have until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 21 in order to be eligible for all drawings. You can register for the program here

Ohioans who miss the first deadline can still register for the second drawing and the grand prize drawing on Nov. 28. 

