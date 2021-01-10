First Vax-2-School deadline for Ohioans ages 5-25 is Sunday

The program will award 150 scholarships worth $10,000 each and five $100,000 scholarships to an Ohio college or university for career or technical education.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans ages 5 to 25 have until Sunday night to register for the first deadline of Vax-2-School.

The program will award 150 scholarships worth $10,000 each and five $100,000 scholarships to an Ohio college or university for career or technical education.

In order to enter the lottery, those between the ages of 5 to 25 must have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who qualify have until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 21 in order to be eligible for all drawings. You can register for the program here.